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Keep reading for that, plus great test score mysteries of 2026, the higher education opportunity gap, and a new survey looking at the well-being of LGBTQ youth.

Hello from Erica and Lily on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Dueling ballot measures, social media warfare, an incumbent state schools chief ousted — the battle over the future of Arizona’s voucher-like program brought high drama to the desert and exposed fractures among conservatives who all support school choice . That’s our big story this week.

A new school year needs strong education reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.

The Big Story

Arizona's expansive school choice program has drawn national attention from admirers and detractors alike. A proposal to add more oversight won't appear on the ballot this fall, but the debates linked to it aren't over. (Josh Edelson / AFP via Getty Images)

Arizona has been a proving ground of school choice for many years.

The supporters of the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts say they underscore Arizona’s status as an innovation hub, where microschools and a vibrant homeschool community have been allowed to flourish — without the government breathing down their necks.

To critics, the Grand Canyon State’s overly permissive policies have created an environment where parents can spend money earmarked for education in questionable ways, like trips to SeaWorld, or on even more dubious expenses like diamonds. This group has been pushing to change the rules.

A union-backed ballot measure, the Protect Education Act, sought to beef up oversight of the ESA program. But the Arizona Supreme Court dealt a fatal blow to that proposition Tuesday and effectively kicked it off the ballot.

The oversight debate doesn’t end there, though. Current state Superintendent Tom Horne was ousted in the Republican primary last month by state Treasurer Kimberly Yee.

Yee has been walking a fine line in her remarks about oversight, critiquing the management of the program by Horne while also accusing him of overstepping his authority in denying purchases. Now she faces Democrat Teresa Ruiz, who says she’d create a dashboard displaying every ESA purchase for full spending transparency.

Other states are grappling with these questions. And they’re likely to emerge elsewhere as new programs pop up (howdy, Texas) and expand (lookin’ at you, Tennessee). Not to mention a federal education tax credit on the horizon.

Conservatives battled the Protect Education Act every step of the way. But it also revealed divisions between voucher supporters who don’t want any regulation, and some who might be open to it, even if reluctantly.

State Rep. Nancy Gutierrez, a Democrat, told Chalkbeat that some Republicans do want oversight. Admitting it, however, has proven politically risky.