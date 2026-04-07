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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago with our top story today about how Chicago’s school board may formally ask Gov. JB Pritzker to stay away from the Trump administration’s efforts to expand school choice.
Pritzker hasn’t yet decided whether Illinois should opt into a federal tax credit scholarship program meant to help cover certain expenses for students enrolled in private or public schools; it would also include home-schooled children.
But as some unknowns remain about how the program would work for public schools, Chicago’s school board will consider a resolution Wednesday that asks Pritzker to oppose federal efforts to use public funds for private schools.
In other news: We learned yesterday that my fearless colleague, Mila Koumpilova, is once again a finalist for the Education Writers Association’s national award for best education beat reporter. One of the other finalists is our colleague Michael Elsen-Rooney, who reports for our New York City bureau. It’s a huge privilege to work with and learn from both of these reporters (and dear friends).
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Local News
Chicago school board to vote on resolution urging Pritzker to reject public funds for private school
The school board is slated to vote on a resolution that denounces recent efforts by the Trump administration to expand private school access through public funds.
This program teaches Chicago teens about the risks of gun ownership. It’s changing some minds.
The teens participated in a paid spring break program led by nonprofit Project Unloaded, which helps students spread awareness about the dangers of having a gun.
Chicago Public Schools new CEO King faces big challenges. How do Chicagoans want her to tackle them?
Those serving on school LSCs say they want the district to avoid cuts to school programming. But they want investments in other things, such as more librarians and teacher retention.
Around Chalkbeat
Memphis school leaders say Feagins’ tenure caused some issues in state audit
Memphis-Shelby County Schools has significantly improved under current leadership, a new report says, reversing impacts of staffing cuts made by Marie Feagins.
NYC’s homeless students struggle to get to school. Advocates want more funding, coordination.
Advocates want more funding from the state and better coordination from city agencies to ensure NYC’s homeless students don’t fall behind.
Detroit school district begins to weigh options for the end of $94.4 million literacy lawsuit settlement
The $94.4 million settlement will run out by the 2027-28 school year. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti wants DPSCD to prioritize keeping the interventionists hired with the funds.
What We’re Reading
Former CPS principal enters race for Chicago school board president, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)
Why school districts drastically hike Cook County property taxes, Chicago Sun-Times (Opinion)
Trump administration terminates agreements to protect transgender students in several schools, The Associated Press
Francis Parker School Expansion Plan Draws Backlash From Lincoln Park Neighbors, Block Club Chicago
Thumbnail image by Christian K. Lee for Chalkbeat