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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago with our top story today about how Chicago’s school board may formally ask Gov. JB Pritzker to stay away from the Trump administration’s efforts to expand school choice.

Pritzker hasn’t yet decided whether Illinois should opt into a federal tax credit scholarship program meant to help cover certain expenses for students enrolled in private or public schools; it would also include home-schooled children.

But as some unknowns remain about how the program would work for public schools, Chicago’s school board will consider a resolution Wednesday that asks Pritzker to oppose federal efforts to use public funds for private schools.

In other news: We learned yesterday that my fearless colleague, Mila Koumpilova, is once again a finalist for the Education Writers Association’s national award for best education beat reporter. One of the other finalists is our colleague Michael Elsen-Rooney, who reports for our New York City bureau. It’s a huge privilege to work with and learn from both of these reporters (and dear friends).