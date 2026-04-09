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Good morning! Reema Amin here with both of today’s top stories.
Sparks flew at a Chicago Board of Education meeting yesterday when the board took up a vote on a resolution denouncing the Trump administration’s push to expand school choice.
As we wrote earlier this week, this resolution criticizes private schools and public efforts to create scholarships for those programs. Gov. JB Pritkzer has remained mum on whether he’ll opt Illinois into a federal tax credit scholarship program, which is also supposed to benefit public school students but remains unclear exactly how.
Some board members felt like the introduction of such a resolution was politically motivated. Others said that if they don’t want to get political, this job may not be for them.
And in other news, the board voted to name Angel Vélez as the board’s new vice president.
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Local News
After debate, Chicago school board denounces Trump-backed push for school choice
The board members argued over whether they should pass a resolution or just have a discussion with Pritzker. They voted to approve the resolution.
Chicago school board names Angel Vélez as new vice president
Vélez, who is appointed to the board, will preside over the board in the absence of board president Sean Harden.
Chicago school board to vote on resolution urging Pritzker to reject public funds for private school
The school board is slated to vote on a resolution that denounces recent efforts by the Trump administration to expand private school access through public funds.
Around Chalkbeat
Free bus fare for students prompts discussion on whether Detroit has enough welcoming spaces for youth
A week after the Detroit City Council approved free bus fare for students, member Gabriela Santiago-Romero raised concerns about whether the city’s core is welcoming enough.
Detroit school district begins to weigh options for the end of $94.4 million literacy lawsuit settlement
The $94.4 million settlement will run out by the 2027-28 school year. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti wants DPSCD to prioritize keeping the interventionists hired with the funds.
The Detroit school district’s latest tactic to boost enrollment: student influencers
To fight shrinking enrollment, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is considering hiring student influencers and parent ambassadors to help market public schools.
What We’re Reading
South Shore school boarded up after student, 16, fatally shot outside, Chicago Sun-Times
Editorial: Newly minted CPS CEO Macquline King must say no to CTU’s May Day push, Chicago Tribune (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Reema Amin/Chalkbeat