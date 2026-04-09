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Good morning! Reema Amin here with both of today’s top stories.

Sparks flew at a Chicago Board of Education meeting yesterday when the board took up a vote on a resolution denouncing the Trump administration’s push to expand school choice.

As we wrote earlier this week, this resolution criticizes private schools and public efforts to create scholarships for those programs. Gov. JB Pritkzer has remained mum on whether he’ll opt Illinois into a federal tax credit scholarship program, which is also supposed to benefit public school students but remains unclear exactly how.

Some board members felt like the introduction of such a resolution was politically motivated. Others said that if they don’t want to get political, this job may not be for them.

And in other news, the board voted to name Angel Vélez as the board’s new vice president.