Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Detroit students using city transit to get to and from school have complained for years about long commutes. The city’s new initiative providing free bus service for students in grades K-12 is drawing more attention to those challenges. Koby Levin, an Outlier Media reporter, analyzed city bus routes and school start times and found there’s a serious misalignment that contributes to the long commutes. You can read more here.
Local News
Detroit made buses free for students, but getting to and from school is still hard
Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield pushed for free bus service for Detroit children. Now, the city says it is working to address the misalignment between bus routes and school schedules.
Around Chalkbeat
Linda McMahon suggests states could set their own rules for federal tax-credit scholarships
The education secretary told lawmakers states could set rules for scholarship-granting organizations, though the Treasury Department has not finalized requirements.
Philadelphia charter school group sues district over renewal process
Philadelphia Charters for Excellence alleges the district’s approach to charter renewals is “exploitative.” The group wants an end to enrollment caps and legal waivers.
What is the price of Success (Academy)? Former students open up
The latest P.S. Weekly episode peels the curtain back on New York City’s largest charter school network. From mouth bubbles to clip charts, hear what it was like to attend Success Academy.
What We’re Reading
Northern Michigan schools face potential July classes if snow day forgiveness bill fails, 9 and 10 News
Michigan steps up work to persuade young men to go to college, get skills training, Outlet Bridge Michigan
Thumbnail image by Koby Levin/Chalkbeat