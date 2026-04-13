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Hello! Lori Higgins here for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Hannah has a story today about the shortage of after-school programs in Metro Detroit. Many parents want to get their kids enrolled in these programs, for a myriad of reasons. But there just isn’t enough to go around. That’s a serious problem, given how crucial after-school programs are to addressing the reasons so many kids aren’t getting to school on a regular basis. Hannah does a nice job capturing this challenge, in this story published today.
Local News
Report: Many Metro Detroit families want their kids in after-school programs but don’t have access
Research shows out-of-school programs can improve school day attendance, student behavior, and academic outcomes. Families in southeast Michigan want to see more opportunities.
Around Chalkbeat
The soundtrack to Philly’s waning gun violence
Teens in Philadelphia are trying to make safer neighborhoods. Many are starting with music.
Indianapolis Public Education Corporation announces date and location for first meeting
IPEC is a new state-created board that will oversee key aspects of schools in Indianapolis, including buildings, transportation, and some finances. Its members were appointed by Mayor Joe Hogsett.
An alternative to gifted education: Why some NYC schools are embracing International Baccalaureate
NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels looked to the IB model as an alternative to gifted education. Now, as NY overhauls graduation requirements, IB schools may gain more momentum.
What We’re Reading
School robocall vendor closes, forcing Michigan districts to scramble, Detroit News (Paywall, Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Elaine Cromie/Chalkbeat