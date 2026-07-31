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Child Trends has released a new report that provides the first comprehensive look at what’s gone well and what hasn’t in Colorado’s universal preschool program. And there are several recommendations that the state should consider.
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Local News
Colorado’s preschool program is reaching lots of kids but needs to focus on quality, new evaluation says
Preschool providers and advocates say state officials should establish clear quality standards for Colorado’s universal preschool program.
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What We’re Reading
After 26 years in Pueblo, St. Therese Catholic School is closing, Pueblo Chieftain (Paywall)