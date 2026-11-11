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Good morning. Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Newark.



Today, I’m dedicating our newsletter to our friend and colleague Mónica Rhor, who passed away last week after a battle with brain cancer. Mónica was an exceptional editor, a brilliant and thoughtful journalist, and a devoted mother. She was also a fellow Jersey girl. Nearly everything you’ve read from Chalkbeat Newark these past few years has been meaningfully improved by Mónica’s careful eye. I miss her dearly.

Her sister Sylvia offered these words to honor and remember Mónica: “She would be reminding everyone to hold on to hope. To keep showing up. To keep fighting fiercely for what is right, with equal parts conviction and compassion. She would tell us never to give up or back down, and certainly, not to lose our fire. ¡No te dejes! Because that was Monica. Nunca se dejó.”