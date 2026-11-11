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Good morning. Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Newark.

Today, I’m dedicating our newsletter to our friend and colleague Mónica Rhor, who passed away last week after a battle with brain cancer. Mónica was an exceptional editor, a brilliant and thoughtful journalist, and a devoted mother. She was also a fellow Jersey girl. Nearly everything you’ve read from Chalkbeat Newark these past few years has been meaningfully improved by Mónica’s careful eye. I miss her dearly.

Her sister Sylvia offered these words to honor and remember Mónica: “She would be reminding everyone to hold on to hope. To keep showing up. To keep fighting fiercely for what is right, with equal parts conviction and compassion. She would tell us never to give up or back down, and certainly, not to lose our fire. ¡No te dejes! Because that was Monica. Nunca se dejó.”

Read more about Mónica’s inspiring life and work here. 

And spend some time with this lovely piece she wrote for The Philadelphia Inquirer about the power of a quinceanera in Camden.

If you’ve been moved by any of our work or want to reach out and get to know us better, drop us a line at [email protected]. 

Our reporters aren’t just in your inbox. They are in classrooms, school board meetings, and wherever important education decisions are made. Help us keep showing up for kids and teachers. We are looking for 100 new donors to help unlock an additional $2,000 in matching funds. Donate today.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Sherrill’s school choice dilemma: Funding windfall or private school vouchers?

Sherrill’s school choice dilemma: Funding windfall or private school vouchers?

New Jersey could receive millions in federal scholarship funding under Trump’s school choice program, reigniting a familiar debate over private school vouchers.

Around Chalkbeat

Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Voters adopted transgender sports restrictions in blue states. Officials are pushing back.

Deep-blue Colorado and Washington voted to bar transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports teams. Elected officials are joining LGBTQ advocates to fight the change.
1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

1 in 8 NYC students were homeless last year, advocates find

One in eight NYC public school students experienced homelessness last year, marking the 11th consecutive year the total topped 100,000.
Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Why grade retention may improve learning before anyone is held back

Two new studies find that students who narrowly fail reading tests subsequently learn more, even though most are never held back.
Remembering Mónica Rhor: storyteller, mentor, mother, friend

Remembering Mónica Rhor: storyteller, mentor, mother, friend

Rhor was beloved for her kindness, and for her thoughtful and authoritative approach to editing. The National Association of Hispanic Journalists will honor her life Nov. 17.

What We’re Reading

NJ officials hear pleas for more funding for mental health, housing, childcare, New Jersey Monitor

9 things N.J. voters decided on Tuesday — from a $86M school bond referendum to a local deer hunt, NJ Advance Media (Paywall)

Students at historic NJ school for deaf face long-term relocation, Morristown Daily Record (Paywall)

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