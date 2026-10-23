This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado's higher education and legislative matters reporter.

Senior Reporter Ann Schimke explains what you should know about St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, an upcoming case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could reshape the boundaries of church-state separation.

Plus, check out my story about the community college president who has turned a 71-mile walk into an annual fundraiser.

Thanks for reading. As always, reach us at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat Colorado

Local News

Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Colorado case on whether states can require religious preschools receiving public funds to follow LGBTQ non-discrimination rules.
Community College of Aurora president gets his steps in to raise money for students

Community College of Aurora president gets his steps in to raise money for students

Mordecai Brownlee plans to step down as president this semester. But first, he’s dedicated himself to continuing a yearly 71-mile walk to raise money for student basic needs.

Around Chalkbeat

Philadelphia to revamp social studies curriculum amid congressional antisemitism probe

Philadelphia to revamp social studies curriculum amid congressional antisemitism probe

Philadelphia plans to launch a new social studies curriculum. It comes after mounting scrutiny from Republican lawmakers into alleged antisemitism in the district.
A proposal to close a Harlem high school could signal wider wave of enrollment-related closures

A proposal to close a Harlem high school could signal wider wave of enrollment-related closures

The Urban Assembly School for Global Commerce has just 112 students. City officials said the proposal to close the school is not yet finalized.
Chicago Board of Education adopts new union contract for lunchroom workers

Chicago Board of Education adopts new union contract for lunchroom workers

The board also heard criticism from the Chicago Teachers Union over what it described as a lack of advocacy for state funding.

What We’re Reading

Poudre school board set to vote on school closures, with amendments possible, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

Boulder Valley parents file court contempt order over school district showcase, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)

Cherry Creek teachers’ union, district scuffle over superintendent search, transparency, control, Aurora Sentinel

Peer-led support groups at Denver high school help students focus and mature, 9News

How Denver Public Schools prepares for emergencies: A dispatch center and individual school plans, Denver 7

El Paso County school districts considering new online schools, Colorado Springs Gazette

Thompson School District roadmap looks at AI, avoiding burnout, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)

Court ruling on Amendment 87 signature gathering is appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court, Colorado Public Radio

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right