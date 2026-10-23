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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado's higher education and legislative matters reporter.
Senior Reporter Ann Schimke explains what you should know about St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, an upcoming case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could reshape the boundaries of church-state separation.
Plus, check out my story about the community college president who has turned a 71-mile walk into an annual fundraiser.
Thanks for reading. As always, reach us at [email protected].
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Local News
Supreme Court to decide if religious schools can take public money and still discriminate
Community College of Aurora president gets his steps in to raise money for students
Around Chalkbeat
Philadelphia to revamp social studies curriculum amid congressional antisemitism probe
A proposal to close a Harlem high school could signal wider wave of enrollment-related closures
Chicago Board of Education adopts new union contract for lunchroom workers
What We’re Reading
Poudre school board set to vote on school closures, with amendments possible, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Boulder Valley parents file court contempt order over school district showcase, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)
Cherry Creek teachers’ union, district scuffle over superintendent search, transparency, control, Aurora Sentinel
How Denver Public Schools prepares for emergencies: A dispatch center and individual school plans, Denver 7
El Paso County school districts considering new online schools, Colorado Springs Gazette
Thompson School District roadmap looks at AI, avoiding burnout, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)
Court ruling on Amendment 87 signature gathering is appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court, Colorado Public Radio