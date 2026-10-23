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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales, Chalkbeat Colorado's higher education and legislative matters reporter.

Senior Reporter Ann Schimke explains what you should know about St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, an upcoming case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could reshape the boundaries of church-state separation.

Plus, check out my story about the community college president who has turned a 71-mile walk into an annual fundraiser.