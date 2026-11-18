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Hi, from Lily and Erica on the national desk. Our big story is about metamorphosis. Opportunity. Reinvention. Well, it’s about school closures — and the upbeat language school districts are using to describe these painful moments for communities. Read on for a nautical-themed spotlight, a glass-half-full study on school cell phone bans, and the hyperlocal way some Denver parents are planning to use the federal scholarship tax credit.
And hey — do you have time on your calendar for us on Dec. 8? You’re not going to want to miss Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum’s conversation with Emily Hanford, whose new podcast argues that American schools have largely ignored a successful teaching strategy called Direct Instruction. This is a members-only event. The good news is you can become a member for a donation of any amount that feels right to you. Join us at 12 ET on Dec. 8, you can sign up here.
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The Big Story
School closures are underway across America as enrollment declines in many districts.
Or, as districts put it: There are school rightsizings, school reimaginations, and school transformations taking place. The language is getting downright sunny, but not everyone really digs the approach to public relations we’ve noticed a lot of major school districts are taking.
In Tucson, Arizona, for instance, parent Alexis Cervantes told me that the "reimagination" terminology the district has used in rolling out its plan to close schools, including her child’s elementary school, feels disingenuous.
To her, it doesn’t feel like the district is meaningfully trying to help her child’s education. It feels like the district is trying to close schools. So, why not just say it?
“It feels like an easy out for them to make it seem like somehow our students are going to be receiving more services or a better education,” she said.
In many cases, school districts have a straightforward problem — too few students, too many buildings. We’ve noticed some dramatic enrollment drops this year. In New York City, public school enrollment declined by about 23,000 students from last school year. You don’t have to look for hard to see news about school closure plans: On Tuesday, Indianapolis school leaders proposed closing six schools. The district has lost a third of its enrollment over the past decade.
Cervantes’ daughter’s school in Tucson is well under capacity with 101 students attending an elementary school meant for more than twice that student population.
But trying to convince families that the right solution to low enrollment is closing a school is a difficult task. Outside consultants who specialize in school consolidation are helping districts, but the language they suggest to describe the changes might not fly with everyone.
More National News
A Yondr pouch might be as effective as an extra week in school when it comes to increasing student test scores. That’s according to a large new national study of the academic impact of cell phone bans. The test score increases after schools introduced strict cell phone bans were very small, but researchers hope they could add up over time. And a locked pouch costs less than paying a teacher for another week of work.
Some AI tools can help teachers be more effective and save time, but most student-facing AI doesn’t help learning. A research review from Stanford University’s AI Hub for Education rounds up the evidence so far from high-quality studies of AI use in education. The authors of the review still think AI has powerful potential, but schools should only adopt tools if they are prepared to be very intentional and track outcomes carefully.
A Christian school won a federal court case challenging Tennessee’s ban on religious charter schools. This was a narrow ruling that does not guarantee the school will open. But it represents yet another step toward the U.S. Supreme Court eventually hearing a religious charter school case. That case could turn on whether judges believe charter schools are public or private, a debate that deeply concerns charter school advocates.
Local Stories to Watch
New York City schools call 911 on students hundreds of times a year, despite a legal settlement designed to reduce the practice. These “child in crisis” calls often end with students as young as 6 or 7 led away in handcuffs or spending hours in an emergency room. Advocates want city schools to invest in more specially trained staff who can get at root causes and head off emotional outbursts.
Latino organizers in Newark are demanding professional interpreters at every school board meeting. Superintendent Roger León has repeatedly stepped in to summarize the comments of Spanish-speaking parents. But organizers say he left out comments critical of the district. The Trump administration last year ended federal monitoring related to the district’s treatment of English learners, including inadequate interpretation services, part of a broader trend of not enforcing laws related to English learners.
Parents in Denver want to use the voucher-like federal scholarship tax credit to support just three relatively well-to-do public schools. The schools’ demographics mean they get less money per student than higher-needs schools, and these parents say they prefer to support their neighborhood school. It’s an early example of something critics of the tax credit warned about: better-off parents donating close to home. Because donations are actual federal taxpayer dollars, it’s sort of Title I in reverse.
Spotlight on …
preparing students to prepare ships for the sea
The Trump administration is making a $2 billion bet on bringing shipbuilding back to America to create a new economic boom for young workers.
If that gamble is going to pay off, the country is going to need thousands of people on board to ramp up production. Schools in Philadelphia are looking to students as future welders and machinists to fill jobs that will be created by the federal government’s investment in shipbuilding. But on the ground, our colleague in Philadelphia found that the journey to fill these jobs comes with some hiccups.
For instance, the work is dangerous: High school students recounted getting a type of sunburn on their corneas from wearing a helmet incorrectly. One student said after years of training, she actually didn’t want to go into welding because of the physical toll it can take on the body.
It can be hard to convince teenagers to take up training that can consume so much of their time. And after the training, they need to pass difficult certification and placement tests.
In addition, many students are missing basic math skills they need for the trades. Framing these jobs as a great option for students who aren’t on a college track doesn’t always make sense, one teacher said: “Tons of machining jobs are related to college-level skills.”
But shipbuilding may also represent opportunities for students. Most of the 7,000 jobs expected to be created by the White House’s investment have a starting pay of $20 or more, far higher than Pennsylvania’s minimum wage.
That’s what one trainee says motivates him: the paystub.
Did You Know?
$250 million
That’s how much Minnesota lawmakers wanted to cut each year from special education funding to rein in ballooning costs that are weighing on the state budget. They tasked a blue ribbon commission with finding cost-savings, but the commission came back and said they couldn’t cut anything.
As Minnesota Public Radio reports, the state has 30,000 more students who qualify for special education services than it did in 2017, and schools have a legal obligation to educate them. “It’s a fiction for anyone to think that you can make this big of a cut and not have it harm students in one way or another,” said one lawmaker who served on the commission.
Quote of the Week
“Why replace a program that provides lasting opportunities for students? Why replace a program that creates a safe environment for your children?”
That’s Emmeline King, the editor-in-chief of The Thunderbolt, the student newspaper at Timpview High School in Provo, Utah, in an op-ed dissecting the debate raging in her community over whether her school’s current Parent Teacher Association should be replaced with one independent of the National PTA.
Because the national organization often works on progressive causes, some conservative parents have pushed for independent local chapters. But in Provo, parents and students overwhelmingly rejected the replacement PTA.
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