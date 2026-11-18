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Hi, from Lily and Erica on the national desk. Our big story is about metamorphosis. Opportunity. Reinvention. Well, it’s about school closures — and the upbeat language school districts are using to describe these painful moments for communities. Read on for a nautical-themed spotlight, a glass-half-full study on school cell phone bans, and the hyperlocal way some Denver parents are planning to use the federal scholarship tax credit.

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The Big Story

Parents and students protest the closure of 13 schools in Austin, Texas, in October 2025. (Aaron E. Martinez/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)

School closures are underway across America as enrollment declines in many districts.

Or, as districts put it: There are school rightsizings, school reimaginations, and school transformations taking place. The language is getting downright sunny, but not everyone really digs the approach to public relations we’ve noticed a lot of major school districts are taking.

In Tucson, Arizona, for instance, parent Alexis Cervantes told me that the "reimagination" terminology the district has used in rolling out its plan to close schools, including her child’s elementary school, feels disingenuous.

To her, it doesn’t feel like the district is meaningfully trying to help her child’s education. It feels like the district is trying to close schools. So, why not just say it?

“It feels like an easy out for them to make it seem like somehow our students are going to be receiving more services or a better education,” she said.

In many cases, school districts have a straightforward problem — too few students, too many buildings. We’ve noticed some dramatic enrollment drops this year. In New York City, public school enrollment declined by about 23,000 students from last school year. You don’t have to look for hard to see news about school closure plans: On Tuesday, Indianapolis school leaders proposed closing six schools. The district has lost a third of its enrollment over the past decade.

Cervantes’ daughter’s school in Tucson is well under capacity with 101 students attending an elementary school meant for more than twice that student population.