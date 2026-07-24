It’s one of nearly 60 cases since 2017 where the two bodies with the authority to approve charters — the SUNY Board of Trustees and the Board of Regents — have disagreed, according to an analysis by our friends at New York Focus. Under state law, SUNY — whose trustees are appointed by the governor — has the power to overrule the Regents, who are elected by the state legislature. Today’s top story has more on the growing tension between the two bodies, and what it means for students and schools.