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Good morning. Reema Amin here with a national story that impacts students all over the U.S.: school meals.
Lily Altavena, our national bureau reporter, wrote a sentence in a story she published yesterday that hooked me immediately. “The Trump administration,” she wrote, “loves red meat…”
It’s true. As Lily reports, red meat is at the heart of a new food pyramid that federal officials have crafted, arguing that Americans should eat more protein. Those changes are expected to filter down to federal school nutrition standards, but some of the Trump administration’s own backers aren’t on board. They believe fiber is where it’s at.
As always, email us here or at [email protected] with feedback or story ideas. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Around Chalkbeat
MAHA and school nutrition experts have a message for Trump: Don’t put kids on the carnivore diet
School meal nutrition standards are expected to align with the new Trump-era food pyramid. But some, including Make America Healthy Again supporters, want meat requirements unchanged.
Report: Many Metro Detroit families want their kids in after-school programs but don’t have access
Research shows out-of-school programs can improve school day attendance, student behavior, and academic outcomes. Families in southeast Michigan want to see more opportunities.
Newark will elect a new school board in less than 2 weeks. Here’s what parents, students, and others want.
Chalkbeat asked parents, students, teachers, and advocates: What should the new board prioritize? Their answers touch on everything from lunches to transparency.
What We’re Reading
CPS grads are earning biliteracy seals in record numbers, bringing pride and job benefits for many, Chicago Sun-Times
Editorial: For now, Chicago’s public schools will be open May 1. But the CTU saga may not be over, Chicago Tribune (Paywall, Opinion)
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat