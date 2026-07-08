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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
In our top story today, Matt Barnum reports most Iowa school districts have quietly agreed to exclude undocumented high school students from certain federally funded career and technical education programming, according to records obtained by Chalkbeat.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration released controversial guidance arguing federal law protects a “basic public education,” and not “postsecondary” education. The guidance affects high school students as dual enrollment and career training programs have become increasingly common.
Iowa is at least the second state under Republican control to adopt such a policy — Virginia did so but then changed course after electing a new Democratic governor.
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Around Chalkbeat
Iowa school districts quietly agreed to new limits on undocumented students’ course access
Records obtained by Chalkbeat show most Iowa school systems agreed to add new restrictions for some Perkins-funded CTE and early college programs.
Chicago cut funding for assistant principals in small schools. Most chose to keep them anyway.
Three years ago, Chicago Public Schools committed to fund an assistant principal at each school, no matter its enrollment size. This spring during a tough budget season, the district announced it would eliminate funding for these positions on campuses with fewer than 250 students.
What’s Mamdani’s agenda for K-12 education in NYC? 6 months in, it’s hard to say.
For some NYC education watchers, the dearth of attention to K-12 schools raises questions about how Mamdani will manage a core function of the city government.
$135 million tax increase pitched as a solution for Jeffco Public Schools’ budget gap
The Jeffco school board is expected to vote on whether to put a mill levy override on the November ballot.
Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom
Newark Public Schools touted Weingarten’s visit to see an AI tutoring chatbot in action, but a day later, she called for a ban on student-facing AI in elementary schools.
What We’re Reading
Dearborn schools seek $1.5B bond to revamp district in bid to 'wow' voters, The Detroit News (Paywall)
Lawsuit alleges ‘systemic effort’ to rid school of older teachers, Michigan Lawyers Weekly