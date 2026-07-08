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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

In our top story today, Matt Barnum reports most Iowa school districts have quietly agreed to exclude undocumented high school students from certain federally funded career and technical education programming, according to records obtained by Chalkbeat.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration released controversial guidance arguing federal law protects a “basic public education,” and not “postsecondary” education. The guidance affects high school students as dual enrollment and career training programs have become increasingly common.

Iowa is at least the second state under Republican control to adopt such a policy — Virginia did so but then changed course after electing a new Democratic governor.