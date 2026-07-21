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Hello and good morning from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana here with our top stories.
A record high number of school districts are asking their voters to approve property tax referendums this year — but experts say this is to be expected after several new laws went into effect. More on that in Amelia’s latest story.
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Local News
Record-high number of Indiana school districts ask voters for property tax increases
The increase in districts asking voters for property tax increases follows 2025 property tax reforms that will further restrict how much local revenue schools can receive.
Around Chalkbeat
Prop NN proponents believe the time is right to raise funding for schools after failed efforts
Prop NN supporters say they have a clear message about why more school funding is needed, and polls show voters are more supportive than in past years.
What We’re Reading
Cuts to SNAP, Medicaid could impact free school meals at high-poverty schools, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Why are so many kindergartners chronically absent? The Hechinger Report