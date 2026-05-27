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Hello! It’s Rebecca with Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
In places where school boards are elected, the Voting Rights Act shapes the public’s power over who controls local schools.
But a recent Supreme Court decision could make it harder to demand changes in how school boards are organized going forward, reports Chalkbeat National Editor Erica Meltzer. This comes as the Philadelphia City Council plans to explore creating an elected school board.
You can reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Around Chalkbeat
The Voting Rights Act reshaped school boards. What will happen after the Supreme Court weakened it?
The Louisiana v. Callais ruling has spurred congressional redistricting, but could also make it harder for communities of color to pick their preferred school board candidates.
Colorado’s ‘first public Christian school’ drops religious discrimination lawsuit against state
A lawyer for the school’s authorizer said recent legislative changes made the lawsuit moot.
In the AI era, NYC schools need a computer science reboot, this expert says
Ten years ago, NYC promised “computer science for all.” Access has grown but a new report shows equity goals aren’t being met. And the rise of AI changes the game entirely.
What We’re Reading
Inside Philly schools’ chaotic hiring season, with budget cuts and school closures looming, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Autistic students who make it through college face a bigger challenge: getting jobs, The Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by RJ Sangosti / Denver Post via Getty Images.