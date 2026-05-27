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Hello! It’s Rebecca with Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

In places where school boards are elected, the Voting Rights Act shapes the public’s power over who controls local schools.

But a recent Supreme Court decision could make it harder to demand changes in how school boards are organized going forward, reports Chalkbeat National Editor Erica Meltzer. This comes as the Philadelphia City Council plans to explore creating an elected school board.