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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.

Our top story today comes after the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten visited Park Elementary School in May to see how schools are using Khanmigo, an AI chatbot created by Khan Academy. But Weingarten in June said that her visit reinforced her worry about screens and AI in schools.

And in national news, a new report found that chronic absenteeism rates have barely improved over the past year, signaling that school attendance problems that grew during the pandemic are still a challenge.

Plus, join Chalkbeat on July 30 for a virtual event where we’ll share exclusive new data showing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. In many places, more teachers have been leaving the classroom for the past 4 to 5 years. RSVP to save your spot and join us as we explore what this means for schools, students, and the future of teaching.