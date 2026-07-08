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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.
Our top story today comes after the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten visited Park Elementary School in May to see how schools are using Khanmigo, an AI chatbot created by Khan Academy. But Weingarten in June said that her visit reinforced her worry about screens and AI in schools.
And in national news, a new report found that chronic absenteeism rates have barely improved over the past year, signaling that school attendance problems that grew during the pandemic are still a challenge.
Plus, join Chalkbeat on July 30 for a virtual event where we’ll share exclusive new data showing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. In many places, more teachers have been leaving the classroom for the past 4 to 5 years. RSVP to save your spot and join us as we explore what this means for schools, students, and the future of teaching.
That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, share feedback, or send us a tip? Email us at [email protected].
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Local News
Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom
Newark Public Schools touted Weingarten’s visit to see an AI tutoring chatbot in action, but a day later, she called for a ban on student-facing AI in elementary schools.
NJ lawmakers approve extra mental health support for schools
Gov. Mikie Sherrill is expected to sign legislation that would strengthen school-based mental health services and connect more districts with behavioral health providers.
Newark Public Schools schedules graduations at same time, forcing parents to make an impossible decision
Newark Public Schools schedules dozens of graduations at the same time, forcing parents to make an impossible decision.
Around Chalkbeat
4 numbers that show how chronic absenteeism is becoming a long-term crisis
Chronic absenteeism rates across the country improved only slightly from 2024 to 2025. Researchers say changing attitudes toward school attendance may be contributing to the problem.
Tap your cellphone: NYC to pilot digital student OMNY cards for 7 schools
NYC is planning to launch a virtual student OMNY card pilot for seven schools after widespread complaints of fragile paper cards and delays in replacing broken ones.
Philadelphia audit finds school district owes former employees $2.8 million
Philadelphia’s city controller found several “deficiencies” in its audit of the school district, including delayed payments to ex-employees and missing equipment.
What We’re Reading
West Side High School Students Ready for Healthcare Industry, TAPinto Newark
Could new limits on federal student loans lead to NJ defaults? Northjersey.com