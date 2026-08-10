Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Today I’m featuring a story from our Philadelphia bureau about preschool expulsion. Several parents testified during a committee hearing last week on young kids being suspended, expelled, and excluded from Philadelphia preschool programs, reporter Rebecca Redelmeier wrote. The practice of preschool programs pushing out students has been an issue for years, and as Rebecca notes in her story, it’s difficult to get a handle on how often it’s happening. You can read her story here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Philadelphia parents describe ‘devastating’ toll of preschool exclusion and suspensions
Philadelphia parents and advocates say kids with disabilities are regularly excluded or suspended from preschool. Preschool providers say they need more support.
Despite state funding increase, gap to adequately fund schools widens in most Illinois districts
Chicago Public Schools and other Illinois school districts will receive state funding soon. ISBE’s calculation for CPS highlights risk by school board in budget vote.
Colorado public colleges and universities try to keep student services safe from budget ‘belt tightening’
The Trump administration’s cuts to research grants, long-term enrollment decline, and inflation are just three of many factors weighing on higher education institutions.
What We’re Reading
$1.51B Dearborn bond proposal aims to replace or remodel every district school over 20 years, Michigan Public
MHSAA survey finds fewer schools charge pay-to-play, Midland Daily News (Paywall)