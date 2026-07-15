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It’s Lily and Erica over on Chalkbeat’s national desk. Dive in for a breakdown of the problems legalized marijuana creates in schools. Stick around for lessons learned around chronic absenteeism, big questions surrounding federal civil rights in education, and an eye-popping GPA.

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You might think states with new laws could look to states like California for guidance. But the proliferation of more potent and new forms of weed is generating problems there, too .

Michigan is also grappling with more cases of children exposed to weed and hospitalized because of it. In Detroit’s school district, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said widespread marijuana usage routinely disrupts classes and hospitalizes students. Vitti wants stricter limits on packaging and detection systems mandated in schools.

Now five years after New York legalized recreational cannabis, the state is trying to tackle the problem by launching a new education program, Cannabis Honestly. It’s the product of 23 listening sessions with 450 young people, who overwhelmingly said mental health challenges led their peers to use marijuana.

But educators have still said they don’t feel equipped to handle the kind of problems they’re seeing, thanks to students having increased access to so many different forms of marijuana.

Schools across the city have responded with piecemeal strategies. One sends students caught getting high during their school day to peer-led restorative circles. Another simply suspends students.

In New York City, school district staff members also say more students are experimenting, and they’re experimenting at younger ages , in some cases as young as middle school.

Legal marijuana in all its different and more potent forms, from edibles to vapes, has created far more elaborate problems than a handful of high school seniors smoking behind the bleachers now and then.

Legalized marijuana may feel like an established policy. Colorado and Washington first legalized it in 2012. But in many places, it’s still pretty recent. And it’s created growing pains for schools in New York , Michigan, and elsewhere.

Two dozen states and the District of Columbia have greenlit recreational marijuana — creating some unintended consequences for public schools.

After New York legalized cannabis, schools have had to navigate a changing landscape. New educational materials from the state are meant to help start difficult conversations with young people. (Monika Skolimowska / picture alliance via Getty I)

If politicians don’t seem to care about education, it might be because voters don’t care either. Back in the year 2000, voters named education as America’s top problem in some polls. But today, just 2% of Americans think education is the country’s most pressing challenge. This probably has something to do with why learning loss and academic recovery haven’t emerged as a political priority for either party.

A new AI juggernaut just joined the race to capture teachers’ attention. Anthropic, the company behind the popular Claude AI assistant, launched Claude for Teachers this week , which the company is offering free to all verified K-12 teachers. But AI remains a new frontier in education — one not everyone wants to explore. And states are still catching up in devising rules around its use in education, though Illinois state officials last week issued a new framework for teachers to use the technology responsibly in school .

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani is expanding a slew of high-demand special education programs into preschools. The $67.5 million investment opens up 250 seats for young students with disabilities who often have had to wait for placements or travel long distances for services. The initiative means more of the students who stand to benefit the most from preschool will have access to an appropriate early education .

Colorado education officials are scrutinizing homeschool enrichment programs as they try to rein in a shadow school system. Last year, the state spent about $100 million on programs that offer opportunities for socialization and advanced coursework for homeschool students. But they had grown to include ski passes, karate lessons, and sports camps. Debate over the merits of these programs mirrors the debate over how families can spend ESA money in states with expansive school choice programs .

Denver asked charter schools if they wanted to take over struggling district schools, and none applied. It’s a remarkable change in a district once known for its close cooperation with charter schools as part of its larger school improvement strategy. Charter schools in the city have faced their own enrollment challenges and a more-fraught relationship with the union-backed school board .

A Memphis charter school dramatically improved student attendance, offering lessons for other schools. Last year, just three students at Compass Berclair were considered chronically absent, compared with more than half the year after COVID school closures . “We just started paying attention, I guess, which sounds simple,” the principal told Chalkbeat. “But that consistent time of paying attention, that’s where this shift started to happen.”

Education reEnvisioned BOCES in Colorado is seeking to continue offering 42 homeschool enrichment programs that operate outside the boundaries of its one member school district. (Ann Schimke / Chalkbeat)

Spotlight on …

the Office for Civil Rights

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference in 2025. As the Justice Department takes on a larger role in civil rights enforcement in schools, Dhillon said a top priority will be stopping schools from supporting students' gender transitions. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

What does a new partnership between the Department of Education and the Department of Justice mean for civil rights enforcement in schools? It’s a bit murky.

Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kim Richey told Chalkbeat that the Office for Civil Rights remains laser focused on resolving complaints while noting that many details are still being worked out. But Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon told a conservative talk show host that “99%” of school-related civil rights work will now be handled at the Justice Department.

Kenneth Marcus, who held Richey’s job in the first Trump administration, said a bigger role for Justice likely means a more prosecutorial approach, rather than one focused on mediation and voluntary agreements.

“What can make this new system work well is if it facilitates quicker, smoother, and more effective litigation against recalcitrant institutions, Marcus said. “What would make the process fail is if the departments are less able to address the broad range of cases involving well-meaning institutions that probably shouldn’t go to court.”

Some school districts may appear recalcitrant because they interpret federal law differently than the Trump administration. For example, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools “respectfully disagrees” with a recent finding that its policies on parental notification and student gender transitions violate federal law. The Justice and Education departments recently announced enforcement action against this district as a model for its new partnership.

Dhillon said policies that make it harder for parents to know about their child’s gender identity will be a target of “maximum enforcement” now that Justice is playing a larger role.

Meanwhile, the Office for Civil Rights remains in charge of data collection — and that data is seriously delayed. Researchers, advocates, and civil rights attorneys say the data provides a critical national picture around pressing education issues as well as consistent state-by-state and district-by-district insights.