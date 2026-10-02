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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories, including what we know about how a new federal scholarship tax credit — a major expansion of private school choice — could affect public schools.

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Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice

Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice

The One Big Beautiful Bill’s education tax credit could supercharge private school choice. Some hope it will help public school students too via tutoring, enrichment, and more.
College tuition is falling, but nobody seems to have noticed

College tuition is falling, but nobody seems to have noticed

Elite colleges advertise eye-popping prices, but most students attend public institutions and many pay far less than the listed tuition.
NYC math teacher who helped develop Illustrative Mathematics makes the case for its open-ended approach

NYC math teacher who helped develop Illustrative Mathematics makes the case for its open-ended approach

Bard teacher Gabe Rosenberg helped develop Illustrative Mathematics, which NYC mandates for Algebra 1. He discusses its critics, struggling students, and AI.
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What We’re Reading

Eastside parents can learn Spanish or English this fall, Mirror Indy

One state bets on parents to boost preschool math skills, Hechinger Report

Construction progresses on $655 million campus for Indiana deaf and blind students, WISH-TV

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