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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories, including what we know about how a new federal scholarship tax credit — a major expansion of private school choice — could affect public schools.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Bard teacher Gabe Rosenberg helped develop Illustrative Mathematics, which NYC mandates for Algebra 1. He discusses its critics, struggling students, and AI.

Elite colleges advertise eye-popping prices, but most students attend public institutions and many pay far less than the listed tuition.

The One Big Beautiful Bill’s education tax credit could supercharge private school choice. Some hope it will help public school students too via tutoring, enrichment, and more.

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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom

Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.