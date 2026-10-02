Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana, here with a roundup of our top stories, including what we know about how a new federal scholarship tax credit — a major expansion of private school choice — could affect public schools.
We’d love to hear your thoughts! Reach us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Around Chalkbeat
Public schools see ‘money on the table’ in education tax credit designed for private school choice
College tuition is falling, but nobody seems to have noticed
NYC math teacher who helped develop Illustrative Mathematics makes the case for its open-ended approach
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.
What We’re Reading
One state bets on parents to boost preschool math skills, Hechinger Report