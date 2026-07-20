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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Is the fifth time the charm? That’s what proponents of a statewide ballot measure that would raise money for public education are hoping. Read more about Proposition NN from reporter Jason Gonzales.
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Local News
Prop NN proponents believe the time is right to raise funding for schools after failed efforts
Prop NN supporters say they have a clear message about why more school funding is needed, and polls show voters are more supportive than in past years.
Around Chalkbeat
Philly has more English learners than ever, but they often struggle to graduate. Here’s what could help.
English learners make up a growing share of Philadelphia's district enrollment. But they graduate at significantly lower rates than the district average.
NY families left $62 million in summer food benefits unspent last year. Here’s how to claim your $120 now.
To fight hunger, the state sends needy families $120 per child in summer food benefits. Last year, New York families left $62 million in food benefits unspent.
Newark Public Schools teachers get creative as wildfire smoke cancels outdoor summer programs
Rising heat and thick smoke forced teachers and staff to think quickly about indoor activities for students.
What We’re Reading
On an Aurora golf course, young caddies learn confidence, communication — and how to handle a paycheck, Colorado Sun
Finding of no discrimination against former Cherry Creek Schools principal upheld, Colorado Politics (Paywall)
Why are so many kindergartners chronically absent? Hechinger Report