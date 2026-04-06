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Hello! This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado, here with your daily roundup of news. As always, if you need to reach us, email [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
NYC’s homeless students struggle to get to school. Advocates want more funding, coordination.
Advocates want more funding from the state and better coordination from city agencies to ensure NYC’s homeless students don’t fall behind.
This program teaches Chicago teens about the risks of gun ownership. It’s changing some minds.
The teens participated in a paid spring break program led by nonprofit Project Unloaded, which helps students spread awareness about the dangers of having a gun.
Detroit school district begins to weigh options for the end of $94.4 million literacy lawsuit settlement
The $94.4 million settlement will run out by the 2027-28 school year. Superintendent Nikolai Vitti wants DPSCD to prioritize keeping the interventionists hired with the funds.
What We’re Reading
Colorado students left in lurch as state plans to eliminate teacher recruitment program, Denver Post (Paywall)
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