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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.
I’ll spend today covering the Chicago Board of Education’s full June meeting, where I’m expecting a lot of public comment about the district’s budget plans and legislative priorities for next school year. Tune back to our website later today for our coverage.
For now, our top story today is out of New York City, where the nation’s largest school district drafted AI guidance — and received a lot of backlash — back in March.
After that, the district said it would release its final guidance this month, but yesterday officials said it’s delaying that timeline due in part to the “shifting national conversation, which has really escalated over just the last couple of weeks alone.” The district received about 6,500 comments on the spring draft.
How do you feel about the use of AI in Chicago Public Schools, and how have you seen it used? Send us a note by replying to this email.
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Around Chalkbeat
NYC delays school AI guidance after backlash
New York City education officials postponed final AI guidance for schools following public backlash, political pressure, and nearly 6,500 comments on a draft policy.
IPS school board interviews 2 applicants for District 4 vacancy
Chris Bultman and Lindsey Cornett are the two finalists for the vacant District 4 seat on the IPS school board. Both finalists said they are running in the November election. Former Commissioner Allissa Impink resigned after winning the Democratic primary election for State Senate District 46.
Detroit teachers’ union approves tentative 2-year contract with school district
Under the new agreement, DPSCD would have to try to keep staff in the same neighborhood if their schools close or merge, a copy of the proposal shows.
What We’re Reading
Can kids learn to use AI without touching a screen? This Chicago after-school program is betting on it, Chicago Sun-Times