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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.

I’ll spend today covering the Chicago Board of Education’s full June meeting, where I’m expecting a lot of public comment about the district’s budget plans and legislative priorities for next school year. Tune back to our website later today for our coverage.

For now, our top story today is out of New York City, where the nation’s largest school district drafted AI guidance — and received a lot of backlash — back in March.

After that, the district said it would release its final guidance this month, but yesterday officials said it’s delaying that timeline due in part to the “shifting national conversation, which has really escalated over just the last couple of weeks alone.” The district received about 6,500 comments on the spring draft.