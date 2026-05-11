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Good morning.
Gov. Jared Polis said the state shouldn’t decide which organizations are “worthy” of participating in a new federal education tax-credit program amid discrimination concerns. Read more about the governor’s comments in this story.
Also, check out this report from Bureau Chief Melanie Asmar about a proposal to require Denver schools to use research-backed literacy lessons.
Thank you for reading. Reach us at [email protected].
Local News
Gov. Polis says federal tax-credit program won’t violate Colorado anti-discrimination laws
Gov. Jared Polis talked about his decision to opt Colorado into a federal tax-credit scholarship program during a Friday event.
Science of reading for all: Proposal would require Denver schools to use research-backed literacy lessons
The Denver school board is considering a policy that would require all elementary schools to use a science of reading-backed approach to teaching literacy.
Around Chalkbeat
As Memphis schools takeover looms, city faces further voting power struggle
Tennessee lawmakers shattered the city of Memphis into three Congressional districts days before a Republican-backed school system takeover is set to be finalized.
Philly middle schoolers are examining AI — and questioning its impact on their lives
From cheating concerns to game design, students at Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy are weighing how AI is shaping their learning and future opportunities.
A Chicago school board investigation failed to uncover source of media leaks
Earlier this year, the board president enlisted a law firm to investigate who had leaked information about CEO search finalists and a special board meeting to consider raising a property tax levy. The firm’s final report released late Thursday said there was not enough evidence.
What We’re Reading
Lawmakers kill bill that aimed to fund childcare for thousands of poor Colorado families, Colorado Sun
CSU approves budget with tuition hikes and $54 million in cuts, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Two Steamboat Springs Middle School students advance to Colorado civics bee competition, Steamboat Pilot & Today
Two Pueblo schools recognized for student academic growth, Pueblo Chieftain (Paywall)
Thumbnail image by Jason Gonzales / Chalkbeat Colorado.