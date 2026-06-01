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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news. Lily Altavena, Chalkbeat’s national reporter, has a sobering look at what’s happening to school budgets for the nation’s biggest school districts. The short story? Many of these districts are facing big cuts and experts say schools are facing a daunting combination of financial roadblocks, Lily reports. You can read more here.
Around Chalkbeat
School budgets are under pressure nationwide. Here’s what’s driving the cuts.
From Florida to California, large school districts are poised to make painful budget cuts driven by inflation, enrollment declines, rising healthcare costs, and the end of pandemic aid.
Student math proficiency rises but literacy results are mixed, preliminary Colorado test scores show
The Colorado Department of Education released preliminary results for the Colorado Measures of Academic Success. The data mirrors key trends in recent nationwide test scores.
Inside one push to diversify NYC’s teacher workforce
This episode of P.S. Weekly explores how the representation gap in NYC’s teaching workforce affects the classroom and looks at efforts to change the pipeline.
Virtual event: Has the Trump administration returned education to the states?
Rhode Island Commissioner of Education Angélica Infante-Green and Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner will discuss how Trump’s education agenda shows up in their schools.
What We’re Reading
Finley: Plan would end public/charter school war in Michigan, Detroit News (Opinion)