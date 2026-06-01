Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news. Lily Altavena, Chalkbeat’s national reporter, has a sobering look at what’s happening to school budgets for the nation’s biggest school districts. The short story? Many of these districts are facing big cuts and experts say schools are facing a daunting combination of financial roadblocks, Lily reports. You can read more here.