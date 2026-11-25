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Hi! It’s Lily, head chef on the national desk today. Since tomorrow is a holiday, we’re sending out this newsletter a smidge on the earlier side, so you’ll have plenty of time to start stress-defrosting your turkey. We’ve got some delicious stories prepped and ready for you today, from a look at a high-stakes high school bake sale to a trip to school Thanksgiving traditions of the past.

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One expert told Chalkbeat that culinary arts still falls under the umbrella of family and consumer sciences education, what used to be called home economics. And this type of education, she said, has expanded to include other career preparation programs, like interior design and hospitality.

Culinary arts programs are growing, with an appealing value proposition: Students come away with practical cooking skills they can take with them into adulthood and a possible career in food.

Last week was one of their busiest, all in preparation for this week’s Thanksgiving bake sale, an annual affair where the program’s commercial baking students make hundreds of pies, rolls, cheesecakes, and more.

What was once known as home economics has scaled up to a far more commercial endeavor . Take the students in the baking program at a career and technical education school in a Phoenix suburb. Dressed in ironed white chef coats and striped caps, they’re ready to star in an episode of “The Bear.” They’re organized. They are battling industrial kitchen appliances with the vigor of those who have worked in a kitchen for decades.

The cooking stations were ready. The smell of fragrant pumpkin pie spices floated through the air. The butter came in mind-bogglingly large blocks.

Students create various baked goods for the East Valley Institute of Technology’s Thanksgiving sale in Mesa, Arizona on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026. (Ash Ponders for Chalkbeat)

A significant drop in some New York reading scores raised questions about the state test — but officials concluded there were no errors in the testing process. Reading scores for New York students in grades 3-5 dropped significantly last school year after big gains the year before. The dramatic swings in the scores prompted some experts to say the fluctuations seemed unusual. But state officials investigating the mystery couldn’t pinpoint a reason for such score shifts .

A landmark school segregation lawsuit in New Jersey can continue, an appellate court has ruled. The suit stems from a group of families who in 2018 claimed they’d been subject to systemic racial and socioeconomic segregation in 23 public school districts, as a result of state policy. Some of the biggest questions in the suit remain unresolved .

Mayoral control of Chicago Public Schools will end after three decades in January. A newly-elected board will take control of one of the nation’s largest school districts. But mayoral control has left its mark on the city’s vast public education system, from the expansion of charter schools to the largest mass school closures in U.S. history .

After New York reading scores for grades 3-5 plunged last year, state officials promised to investigate. Their review found no calculation or process errors, but it failed to identify a specific cause. (Yunuen Bonaparte for Chalkbeat)

Spotlight on …

school thanksgiving drama of the past!

Anyone serving hot dogs on Thursday?

Second graders in Springfield, Massachusetts were expecting their school cafeteria to serve turkey after studying Thanksgiving history on the Tuesday before the holiday in 1978. They got hot dogs instead, according to an Associated Press article from the time.

The Great Hot Dog Snub of 1978 led the plucky children to write a letter in protest. And the students were rewarded with a turkey dinner for lunch “three weeks late,” as the article’s headline points out.

As one student asked, “Did the Pilgrims have hot dogs at the first Thanksgiving?”

Thanksgiving has also long been an excuse for schools to put on short plays for captive parents and school staff. Those productions aren’t without their drama.

In 1962 in Hartsdale, New York, according to a contemporary article, an annual junior high school Thanksgiving assembly called “One God” almost lost school board approval due to a school prayer controversy. Some school board members argued that the religious tones of “One God” might run afoul of the law, but proponents of the show won out. A pamphlet for the assembly apparently explained that “One God” celebrated the freedom in America to worship as one pleases.