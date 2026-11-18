Proponents of school cell phone bans have been searching for evidence that the policies — beyond improving teacher and student morale — can lead to improvements in academic achievement. A new national study from researchers at Harvard and Dartmouth provides the best evidence yet. The study, which assesses years worth of data from 3.6 million students across some 4,600 schools that require students to lock their phones in magnetic Yondr pouches found that restrictive cell phone bans led to a modest increase in test scores. Our colleagues on the national desk have more in today’s top story.