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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Proponents of school cell phone bans have been searching for evidence that the policies — beyond improving teacher and student morale — can lead to improvements in academic achievement. A new national study from researchers at Harvard and Dartmouth provides the best evidence yet. The study, which assesses years worth of data from 3.6 million students across some 4,600 schools that require students to lock their phones in magnetic Yondr pouches found that restrictive cell phone bans led to a modest increase in test scores. Our colleagues on the national desk have more in today’s top story.
And our friends at New York Focus are hosting a conversation on Friday evening in Manhattan with Nikole Hannah-Jones about the pervasive issues in New York City schools. Find more information and RSVP here.
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Around Chalkbeat
A Yondr pouch might be as effective as an extra week of learning, new cell phone ban study finds
Has American education been sold a story about how to teach? Join our conversation with Emily Hanford.
Indianapolis Public Schools proposes closing 6 schools amid declining enrollment and budget shortfall
What We’re Reading
NYC charter-school educator with rap sheet busted for attempted slay — and gets nabbed on campus with loaded gun: cops, New York Post
2 NYC public-school paraprofessionals busted — one for punching boy, 6; the other for kissing girl, 7: authorities, New York Post
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