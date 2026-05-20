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Hello! This is Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
First thing — it’s hot out there. Check our list to see if your school is one of the 57 going remote today.
Yesterday we broke the news that the Philadelphia school district plans to end its Intensive Learning Support program in an effort to educate more special education students alongside their general education peers.
ILS was meant to boost students who are significantly academically behind their peers. But district leaders say it didn’t work very well.
The change is part of a national conversation — still hotly debated — about how best to educate students with disabilities. Read the full story here.
Also, as election results roll in, take a look at our reporting on efforts to get Congress to spend big to rebuild schools.
You can reach us anytime at [email protected]. If you want text updates about the Philadelphia Board of Education, you can text SCHOOL to 215-709-9650.
Local News
57 Philadelphia schools will go remote Wednesday due to heat
Around one-quarter of Philadelphia’s schools will go remote on Wednesday due to high temperatures. Many schools in the city do not have air conditioning.
Why the Philadelphia school district will phase out a special education program
The Philadelphia school district will wind down its Intensive Learning Support program in order to reduce the number of students with disabilities in separate classes.
Philly ballot measure could bolster education oversight for kids in foster care, juvenile detention
Philadelphia’s Office of the Youth Ombudsperson was established by an executive order in 2022. Supporters say it helps track information and complaints about vulnerable youth.
Should Congress spend big to rebuild schools? This $500 billion campaign proposal will be a tough sell.
Experts say decades of school building neglect have led to a $90 billion problem that needs major federal funding. Congress has long resisted the idea, but it’s the centerpiece of one lawmaker’s campaign.
Billionaire and Republican megadonor is funding scholarships for students at closing Philly schools
Officials with an organization founded by Jeffrey Yass say the scholarships are intended to provide families with stability. Critics say they’re attempts to lure families away from public schools.
Around Chalkbeat
Millions of students use i-Ready. But many parents view it as a villain in the ed tech fight.
As backlash against technology in the classroom grows, i-Ready software has become a flashpoint in debates over screen time, personalized learning, academic progress, and data privacy.
A year ago, experts worried about NAEP’s future. Now, the test is expanding.
The results would drill down on what students know in their senior year, as well as in civics and science.
What happened when Los Angeles parents got better school choice information?
Letters with student-growth data helped families select more effective high schools — but only when the information spread through school communities.
What We’re Reading
Another top Philly schools official is leaving the district to become Bethlehem’s new superintendent, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
Some parents don’t want their kids to use tech at school. But districts are pushing back, The Associated Press
Thumbnail image by Getty Images.