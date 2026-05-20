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Hello! This is Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

First thing — it’s hot out there. Check our list to see if your school is one of the 57 going remote today.

Yesterday we broke the news that the Philadelphia school district plans to end its Intensive Learning Support program in an effort to educate more special education students alongside their general education peers.

ILS was meant to boost students who are significantly academically behind their peers. But district leaders say it didn’t work very well.

The change is part of a national conversation — still hotly debated — about how best to educate students with disabilities. Read the full story here.

Also, as election results roll in, take a look at our reporting on efforts to get Congress to spend big to rebuild schools.