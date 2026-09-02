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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
Each year, Philadelphia families put their students name in the hat for a spot at the city’s top middle and high schools. Usually, students must meet certain academic criteria, based on grades and state test scores, to be deemed eligible for the lottery.
Superintendent Tony Watlington announced this week that process is being pushed back this year due to delays releasing state test scores. It will now open on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. and close on Nov. 24.
Read more about what’s happening with school selection here.
Don’t forget: Chalkbeat is hosting an inaugural back-to-school rap contest. Here are the details!
As always, you can reach us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Know a young musican? Chalkbeat’s back-to-school rap contest is here.
We’re challenging Philadelphia teens to lay down some bars about the education situation in our city. Winners will receive staffed session time in recording studios.
Philadelphia’s school selection process postponed to October
The district pushed the start of school selection from Sept. 8 to Oct. 5 as it waits for Pennsylvania to release official PSSA and Keystone results.
Around Chalkbeat
How Whitney Houston’s funeral director got a $700,000 deal with Newark schools to teach food service
Critics ask why Newark Public Schools awarded a contract for hotel and food-service training to a funeral home director who’s handled services for celebrities like Whitney Houston.
Chicago school board candidates sign pledge to ban AI use in schools
The nonprofit Illinois Families for Public Schools is calling on candidates to serve on Chicago’s first fully elected school board to sign a pledge that would ban AI use by both students and teachers, limit screen time, and more.
As federal immigration arrests rise in New Jersey, teachers share strategies to help students
To help students from immigrant backgrounds, teachers are discussing immigration enforcement, leaning on classroom routines, and incorporating the issue into lessons.
What We’re Reading
Federal stimulus money bought new technology for Philly students, but many schools lost track of where items went, The Conversation
Online career training is growing – does it work? The Hechinger Report