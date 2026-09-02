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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Each year, Philadelphia families put their students name in the hat for a spot at the city’s top middle and high schools. Usually, students must meet certain academic criteria, based on grades and state test scores, to be deemed eligible for the lottery.

Superintendent Tony Watlington announced this week that process is being pushed back this year due to delays releasing state test scores. It will now open on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. and close on Nov. 24.

Read more about what’s happening with school selection here.

Don’t forget: Chalkbeat is hosting an inaugural back-to-school rap contest. Here are the details!