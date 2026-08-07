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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philly.
Our team spent yesterday at City Hall to watch hearings over two longstanding education issues. Here’s the rundown:
Philadelphia parents and advocates say kids with disabilities are regularly excluded or suspended from preschool. They want the city to ban the practice and invest more in early childhood funding and training, especially to support kids with disabilities. Council members appeared sympathetic, though none committed to pushing for specific policy or funding changes. Read the story here.
Some Philly kids still don’t have access to algebra in middle school, even though it’s a requirement to get into the city’s top magnet school. The district says it’s working on it, and it intends to offer algebra at all schools that enroll eighth graders by the 2027-28 school year. Education Committee Chair Isaiah Thomas called Philly’s current approach “discriminatory.” Read the full rundown here.
As always, feel free to send ideas and questions to [email protected].
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Local News
Philadelphia parents describe ‘devastating’ toll of preschool exclusion and suspensions
Philadelphia parents and advocates say kids with disabilities are regularly excluded or suspended from preschool. Preschool providers say they need more support.
Unequal algebra access in Philly is ‘discriminatory’ says key city official as district plans changes
Fifty-one district schools don’t offer an algebra class in the eighth grade. City councilmembers and advocates say the current offerings discriminate against many students.
Around Chalkbeat
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A small district in southwestern Colorado abruptly adopted the Bluebonnet elementary reading curriculum this summer as part of a new school improvement model.
New York reading scores plunge on state tests while math proficiency edges up
Preliminary New York state test results show reading proficiency fell 5 points while math improved. The dramatic declines in reading raised eyebrows among experts.
What We’re Reading
The rules for Philly’s school selection process are changing again — here’s how, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)