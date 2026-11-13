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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is urging the school district to repair school buildings rather than close them. But getting district leaders to support the idea could be a very tough sell.
The district plans to start closing 17 schools at the end of this school year.
We also learned yesterday that the district is pushing back the school selection deadline to Dec. 16.
One more thing: I’m working on a story about the district’s elementary school reading curriculum. If you’re an elementary school parent or ELA teacher with thoughts on the curriculum materials, let me know by replying to this email.
Do you have thoughts or questions about Philly schools? You can always reach us at [email protected].
Kids and teachers need Chalkbeat. We need you. Help us raise $55,000 by Dec. 31 so we can keep bringing readers like you the independent education journalism that our schools need.
Local News
Philadelphia school district delays school selection deadline as wait for state test scores drags on
Philadelphia teachers union pitches plan to repair school buildings not close them
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