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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is urging the school district to repair school buildings rather than close them. But getting district leaders to support the idea could be a very tough sell.

The district plans to start closing 17 schools at the end of this school year.

Read the full story here.

We also learned yesterday that the district is pushing back the school selection deadline to Dec. 16.

One more thing: I’m working on a story about the district’s elementary school reading curriculum. If you’re an elementary school parent or ELA teacher with thoughts on the curriculum materials, let me know by replying to this email.

Do you have thoughts or questions about Philly schools? You can always reach us at [email protected].

Kids and teachers need Chalkbeat. We need you. Help us raise $55,000 by Dec. 31 so we can keep bringing readers like you the independent education journalism that our schools need.

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Local News

Philadelphia school district delays school selection deadline as wait for state test scores drags on

Philadelphia school district delays school selection deadline as wait for state test scores drags on

Students applying to competitive magnet schools are still waiting on state test scores to determine whether they are eligible.
Philadelphia teachers union pitches plan to repair school buildings not close them

Philadelphia teachers union pitches plan to repair school buildings not close them

The district’s school closures are meant to address declining enrollment and expensive building repairs. But the union wants all schools to stay open.

Around Chalkbeat

Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Christian school wins Tennessee court case challenging religious charter ban

Wilberforce Academy of Knoxville must still apply for approval to open a publicly funded charter school, but a federal judge ruled it cannot be rejected on religious grounds.
Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Cops for a first grader?: Why NYC schools are still calling 911 on 6-year-olds

Despite new city regulations, NYC schools call the police on hundreds of young children in emotional distress each year, disproportionately affecting students with disabilities.
Newark parents push for independent interpreters after superintendent summarizes Spanish testimony

Newark parents push for independent interpreters after superintendent summarizes Spanish testimony

Superintendent Roger León has translated some parents’ public testimony at board meetings. Those parents want professionals to do the job.

What We’re Reading

Delayed Buses: Philly parents say it's been a bumpy road getting kids to school on time, 6abc

Drexel University pauses admission into undergraduate education program, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)

Are AI bots running these Philadelphia and New Jersey news sites? Billy Penn

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