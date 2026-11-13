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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is urging the school district to repair school buildings rather than close them. But getting district leaders to support the idea could be a very tough sell.

The district plans to start closing 17 schools at the end of this school year.

We also learned yesterday that the district is pushing back the school selection deadline to Dec. 16.

One more thing: I’m working on a story about the district’s elementary school reading curriculum. If you’re an elementary school parent or ELA teacher with thoughts on the curriculum materials, let me know by replying to this email.