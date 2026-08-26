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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

Philadelphia students went back to school Monday, kicking off the 2026-27 school year.

It could be a tumultuous 10 months. School closures are looming. Political fights between members of the City Council and the Board of Education could escalate. And, at some point, we’ll get more information via test scores on whether students’ academic performance has improved.

That’s just some of what we’re watching this school year.

Missed the first day of school excitement? Read our recap of what happened.