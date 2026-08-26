Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.
Philadelphia students went back to school Monday, kicking off the 2026-27 school year.
It could be a tumultuous 10 months. School closures are looming. Political fights between members of the City Council and the Board of Education could escalate. And, at some point, we’ll get more information via test scores on whether students’ academic performance has improved.
That’s just some of what we’re watching this school year.
Missed the first day of school excitement? Read our recap of what happened.
Got a story idea or question for the school year? You can always reach us at [email protected].
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
Philadelphia kicks off a new school year as students, educators brace for looming school closures
The district plans to close 17 schools over the next decade. Nine schools will close at the end of this school year.
5 things to watch for Philadelphia’s 2026-27 school year
Philadelphia will close nine schools at the end of this school year. Charter school evaluations are changing. And will Pennsylvania adopt cellphone restrictions?
Around Chalkbeat
The problem with an AI tutor: Students don’t want to use it
A study of Khanmigo backs up Sal Khan’s concern that simply giving students access to an AI tutor may not change how they learn.
56% of Michigan teachers are thinking about leaving in five years, poll says
The Michigan Educator Workforce Initiative commissioned a poll showing 56% of teachers might leave within five years.
Newark’s 2026-2027 school goals: AP growth, new programs, and serving as a model for other districts
This year’s new goals will help boost enrollment in AP Seminar, support pre-K students, and provide a model for other school districts to follow.
What We’re Reading
How Big Tech Captured American Schools, The New York Times (Paywall)
Dolly Parton's program provides free books for children in Philly region, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)
How to Help Schools, Students and Teachers, The Philadelphia Citizen