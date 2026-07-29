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Hello! It’s Rebecca with Chalkbeat Philly.
Philadelphia’s City Council doesn’t have a direct say over the district’s plan to close 17 schools. But on Tuesday, several members said they’ll to use their power to continue pushing for changes to the facilities plan before closures begin next year.
That could mean lawsuits, district audits, and more protests during the upcoming school year. Read more in our featured story.
Speaking of school closures…are charter schools part of the district’s facilities plan at all? Nope. But some members of the Board of Education last week called for more scrutiny on charter enrollment as the district’s enrollment declines.
Have a question or story idea? Reach us at [email protected].
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Local News
Philadelphia City Council members say they will ‘use every tool in our arsenal’ to stop school closures
The upcoming school year is set to be the last for several Philadelphia schools. But members of the City Council are fighting the planned closures.
As Philadelphia plans to close schools, board members call for more scrutiny of charter enrollment
Some Philadelphia charter schools that are supposed to serve a specific neighborhood are filling their seats with students from outside that area.
Around Chalkbeat
When teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind, a new study shows
Math anxiety among teachers was uncommon but consequential: Anxious educators were more likely to teach disadvantaged students, who then showed slower growth.
Students at Newark’s newest high school will have a temporary home in September
New Media High School freshmen will go to Bard High School Early College while work on a permanent home continues. The students will learn content creation and video production.
Here’s how far an Indiana Choice Scholarship voucher gets you at Indianapolis private schools
Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program has grown considerably since 2011 but the vouchers often don’t cover all of private school tuition. Schools have various means to fill the gap.
What We’re Reading
These 400 Philly kids almost didn’t make it to the finish line. They collected their diplomas Thursday, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)