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Hello! It’s Rebecca with Chalkbeat Philly.

Philadelphia’s City Council doesn’t have a direct say over the district’s plan to close 17 schools. But on Tuesday, several members said they’ll to use their power to continue pushing for changes to the facilities plan before closures begin next year.

That could mean lawsuits, district audits, and more protests during the upcoming school year. Read more in our featured story.

Speaking of school closures…are charter schools part of the district’s facilities plan at all? Nope. But some members of the Board of Education last week called for more scrutiny on charter enrollment as the district’s enrollment declines.

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