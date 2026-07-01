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Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania’s budget deadline yesterday came and went with no deal. But Rep. Peter Schweyer, a Democrat who chairs the House Education Committee, says a major dispute over education spending is unlikely as lawmakers continue their negotiations.
Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget would increase public school funding statewide by more than $660 million. But some Republicans have opposed the state’s “adequacy gap” formula that allocates more funding to poor districts.
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Local News
Here’s how education spending is affecting Pennsylvania’s state budget negotiations
Pennsylvania’s budget won’t be finalized by the June 30 deadline. But a key lawmaker says a major dispute over education spending is unlikely.
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What We’re Reading
26 Philly students are tour guides pointing visitors around town this summer, The Philadelphia Inquirer (Paywall)