Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Hello! It’s Rebecca here with Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania’s budget deadline yesterday came and went with no deal. But Rep. Peter Schweyer, a Democrat who chairs the House Education Committee, says a major dispute over education spending is unlikely as lawmakers continue their negotiations.

Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed budget would increase public school funding statewide by more than $660 million. But some Republicans have opposed the state’s “adequacy gap” formula that allocates more funding to poor districts.

Heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Friday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, so you won't see us in your inbox that morning. We'll be back next week!