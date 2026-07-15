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Hello! It’s Rebecca from Chalkbeat Philly.

Pennsylvania school districts will receive $11.8 billion next year in the state budget Gov. Josh Shapiro signed over the weekend. That’s a $670 million increase from last year, including more money for career training programs and special education.

But Shapiro didn’t didn’t get the early education funding boost or statewide school cellphone ban he sought. Advocates say more funding is still necessary for literacy and early childhood education.

“We would not get up from the table in Harrisburg until we fully funded public education,” Shapiro said during a visit to Philly’s Vare-Washington School yesterday.