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Lawmakers on the state’s Joint Budget Committee said they've tried to preserve core K-12 funding. But the state’s budget hole has required cuts, including a potential end to the Teacher Recruitment Education and Preparation program.
The proposal has left some parents and students worried about how to pay for college. Read the story here.
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Local News
Colorado parents and students rally to save teacher preparation program from proposed budget cuts
A group of parents say a proposal to to a teacher preparation program leaves hundreds of high schoolers statewide scrambling to figure out their college education.
Around Chalkbeat
Will TN voucher program expand by 15,000 or 20,000 seats? House and Senate are at odds on details.
Days after inserting language to make public schools verify student immigration status, House members dropped the requirement from a bill to expand the voucher program.
As Philadelphia advances $225 million cut to school spending, teachers worry learning will suffer
As Philadelphia school leaders move forward with a plan to cut spending by $225 million next fiscal year, teachers fear students will lose key support.
From paperwork maze to centralized tool: Mamdani launches new child care provider permitting site
NYC’s new provider dashboard replaces a ‘fragmented’ child care center permitting process. The city hopes this online hub for submitting and tracking health department applications will help new child care centers open faster.
What We’re Reading
Where will students’ cell phones be kept once school starts in the fall?, Colorado Public Radio
CU Boulder to host ribbon cutting ceremony for Hellems building after $2.5 million renovation, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)
Trump once again pushes steep education, research cuts, Inside Higher Ed
Thumbnail image by Rachel Woolf for Chalkbeat