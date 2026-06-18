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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago.
Earlier this week, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said she listened to parents for six months, and she’s made a decision: She is moving federal oversight of special education to another agency.
Parents, however, say McMahon didn’t actually listen to them.
Parents and advocates told our national team that shifting special education oversight won’t necessarily cut red tape — as McMahon has promised — and could further fragment an already flawed system.
“It is accurate what they said today, that they spent six months talking to people, but we’ve been very consistent in our message that we didn’t want this to happen,” Jennifer Coco, interim executive director for the Center for Learner Equity and a parent of students with disabilities, told our colleagues.
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Linda McMahon says she heard parents. Parents say special education changes show she didn’t listen.
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