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Parents of students with disabilities have told Education Secretary Linda McMahon not to make significant changes to federal special education oversight. Despite those pleas, McMahon still made changes on Tuesday.
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Around Chalkbeat
Linda McMahon says she heard parents. Parents say special education changes show she didn’t listen.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon tried to reassure parents that a special education overhaul will help students with disabilities. Parents say she didn’t listen to their message.
Some immigrant children are more fearful than ever to go to school. U.S. Rep. Chuy Garcia wants to help them.
Immigrant and undocumented students have become more fearful to go to school after heightened ICE enforcement and critical federal program rollbacks, Garcia said.
Education Department dismantling continues: special ed oversight to HHS, civil rights to Justice
The Trump administration has moved some of the most essential functions of the federal Education Department to other agencies without congressional approval.
What We’re Reading
Anti-Defamation League files federal complaint, saying Boulder student faced antisemitic harassment, Nazi salutes, The Denver Post (Paywall)