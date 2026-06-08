Last week I shared a story about how parents whose Detroit schools are closing, or may close, are navigating the process of deciding where to send their children for the 2026-27 school year. Today I’m sharing some useful tips, culled from multiple sources, for parents who need help figuring out how to decide on a new school. It’s all part of a guide to searching for schools that frankly is useful not just for Detroit parents, but any parent who is undergoing this process. You can read more here.