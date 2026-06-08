Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Last week I shared a story about how parents whose Detroit schools are closing, or may close, are navigating the process of deciding where to send their children for the 2026-27 school year. Today I’m sharing some useful tips, culled from multiple sources, for parents who need help figuring out how to decide on a new school. It’s all part of a guide to searching for schools that frankly is useful not just for Detroit parents, but any parent who is undergoing this process. You can read more here.
Also, a reminder on an upcoming Chalkbeat event: Is President Donald Trump really returning education to the states? And what do the changes at the federal level mean for local schools? At our next Chalkbeat Ideas virtual event, we'll discuss these questions with two state education leaders. RSVP now to join us on Thursday. We hope to see you there!
Local News
Are you a Detroit parent looking for a new school? Read these tips on how to make the best choice.
Detroit has a little over 100 schools run by DPSCD and about 80 charter schools. Chalkbeat compiled expert tips to help parents navigate a complicated school choice system.
How Detroit parents are searching for new schools amid uncertainty, closures
In the Detroit Public Schools Community District, four schools are shutting down. The Barack Obama Leadership Academy charter school may close if leaders aren’t able to find a new authorizer.
Around Chalkbeat
Colorado needed more specialized schools. Now this one is facing scrutiny for restraining students.
To fix a shortage of facility schools, Colorado widened the rules. But one of the first new schools to open now faces a state review for its physical treatment of students.
NYC school budgets won’t face cuts next year (for now) despite falling enrollment
NYC schools chancellor Kamar Samuels told principals that schools will be “held harmless” for enrollment losses in 2026-27, keeping budgets steady at the start of the new year.
Newark educators, students say schools could do more as clashes at Delaney Hall continue
A Newark educator said the district has the responsibility to make students feel safe amid confrontations at Delaney Hall.
What We’re Reading
After Michigan school cell phone ban, most districts haven't, Detroit Free Press (Opinion)