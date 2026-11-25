Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello from Aleks and Happy Thanksgiving! Our roundup of stories is below, but first a quick heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday! We’ll be back in your inbox a week from today.
We’re thankful you’re a Chalkbeat reader! This week, show your gratitude for our education reporting by becoming a Chalkbeat member. We’re only 20% of the way to our goal of raising $55,000 by Dec. 31. We’re looking for 100 donors to help unlock additional matching funds. Donate today to help get us there!
Communities depend on strong schools. Strong schools depend on strong journalism. Donate any amount today so we can keep providing strong, dependable education news.
Reply
or to participate