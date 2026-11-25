Hello from Aleks and Happy Thanksgiving! Our roundup of stories is below, but first a quick heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. Enjoy the holiday! We’ll be back in your inbox a week from today.

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