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Happy Friday. This is Reema Amin from Chalkbeat Chicago.

Immigration enforcement and arrests are on the rise, raising fresh fears for immigrant families across the U.S. In Chicago, families and advocates still describe feeling scarred from Operation Midway Blitz, the aggressive federal deportation campaign that helped drive down school attendance at CPS last fall.

Many families don’t feel it’s safe or practical to return to their native countries. But others find it riskier to stay: In Newark, one family is self deporting right as their son would have started his senior year of high school, leaving behind friends and unique opportunities, my Newark colleague Jessie Gomez reports.

“Our dream is for our children to finish their schooling and go to college,” the young man’s mother told Jessie. “We are just hardworking parents. We shouldn’t have to live in fear of being pursued by ICE.”