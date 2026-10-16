This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Happy Friday! Alex here.

Brooklyn’s P.S. 307 was cast as a national symbol of the failures of the city’s education system after New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote an essay about her daughter’s negative experiences there years earlier.

But what do current parents have to say?

My Chalkbeat colleague Matt Barnum recently interviewed a dozen P.S. 307 parents — and they largely offered positive reviews, even as the school’s test scores remain low. “I don’t have anything negative. Everything has met the standards of what I want for my kids,” one parent told him.

Read more in today’s top story.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat New York

Around Chalkbeat

Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.

Nikole Hannah-Jones described serious problems at P.S. 307. Today, years after Hannah-Jones’ daughter left, parents praise its teachers and new principal.
Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

Teachers Pay Teachers to ban AI-generated classroom resources as changes to platform spark backlash

TPT is cracking down on AI-generated teaching resources and changing how sellers earn money. Critics say the changes could hurt educators who rely on the site.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is ‘very open’ to Trump’s education tax credit program

Pressure is mounting on the Democrat to decide whether to opt his state in or out of the federal scholarship program.

What We’re Reading

Hannah-Jones, NYC schools chancellor set to speak at high-stakes integration town hall, Gothamist

Hochul gets boost from Bloomberg-backed charter school super PAC in NY governor’s race, New York Post

CUNY tells undocumented students not to be ‘intimidated’ out of applying, despite Trump lawsuit, New York Daily News

NYC charter school named for Earl Monroe opens state-of-the-art building, USA Today

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right