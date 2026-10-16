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Happy Friday! Alex here.
Brooklyn’s P.S. 307 was cast as a national symbol of the failures of the city’s education system after New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote an essay about her daughter’s negative experiences there years earlier.
But what do current parents have to say?
My Chalkbeat colleague Matt Barnum recently interviewed a dozen P.S. 307 parents — and they largely offered positive reviews, even as the school’s test scores remain low. “I don’t have anything negative. Everything has met the standards of what I want for my kids,” one parent told him.
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Around Chalkbeat
Their Brooklyn school became a national symbol of failure. Here’s what parents have to say.
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What We’re Reading
Hochul gets boost from Bloomberg-backed charter school super PAC in NY governor’s race, New York Post
CUNY tells undocumented students not to be ‘intimidated’ out of applying, despite Trump lawsuit, New York Daily News