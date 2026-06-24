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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
A seismic change in how New York students graduate — years in the works — is fast approaching. Under the state’s current timeline, next year’s graduating class will be the last that has to pass Regents exams in order to graduate.
It’s a change state officials hope will free up schools to prepare students for life after high school in new ways. But state officials haven’t yet revealed what the new graduation requirements will be, sparking anxiety among many educators who say they need time to plan and adjust. One advocate said the lack of clarity is creating a “wild west” where schools are having to guess how to prepare for the coming changes. Today’s top story has much more on the changes ahead, and why educators want more specifics.
What do you think about the forthcoming changes to graduation requirements, and how the state is rolling them out? Let us know at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Most high schoolers no longer need to pass Regents to graduate. Schools are in the dark on what’s next.
As New York phases out Regents exams as a graduation requirement, the state has still not explained what will replace them.
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What We’re Reading
Hundreds of Artists Ask NYC Mayor to Ban AI in Schools, Hyperallergic