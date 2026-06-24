A seismic change in how New York students graduate — years in the works — is fast approaching. Under the state’s current timeline, next year’s graduating class will be the last that has to pass Regents exams in order to graduate.

It’s a change state officials hope will free up schools to prepare students for life after high school in new ways. But state officials haven’t yet revealed what the new graduation requirements will be, sparking anxiety among many educators who say they need time to plan and adjust. One advocate said the lack of clarity is creating a “wild west” where schools are having to guess how to prepare for the coming changes. Today’s top story has much more on the changes ahead, and why educators want more specifics.