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Hello! It’s Rebecca Redelmeier from Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

In Newark’s East Ward, most school buildings are decades old and in need of urgent repairs — just like in Philadelphia.

What’s different about New Jersey is that the state is legally responsible for building and delivering new schools to 31 high-poverty districts, including Newark. But on the ground, students are still attending class in buildings with poor ventilation, broken water fountains, and peeling paint.

Also, during the school district’s spring break, I’ve been looking into how the district’s proposed budget cuts would impact schools. Got concerns about proposed staff cuts in your building? Respond to this email to let me know.