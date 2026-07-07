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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
A 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling guaranteed children a free K-12 education regardless of immigration status, but at least one state has quietly established rules that bar undocumented students from taking some some federally funded college-level classes through their high schools. The move raises questions about what counts as a K-12 education in an age of dual enrollment, early college offerings, and career education pathways. Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum digs into the details.
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Around Chalkbeat
Iowa school districts quietly agreed to new limits on undocumented students’ course access
Records obtained by Chalkbeat show most Iowa school systems agreed to add new restrictions for some Perkins-funded CTE and early college programs.
Michigan lawmakers OK increased student funding and investments in literacy
The Michigan Legislature on Friday morning approved a $22.9 billion education budget for the 2026-27 school year that provides additional funding for all students, and even more for students from low-income homes and English language learners.
NJ lawmakers approve extra mental health support for schools
Gov. Mikie Sherrill is expected to sign legislation that would strengthen school-based mental health services and connect more districts with behavioral health providers.
What We’re Reading
CSU Pueblo child care center that served generations of families closes, Rocky Mountain PBS