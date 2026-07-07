A 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling guaranteed children a free K-12 education regardless of immigration status, but at least one state has quietly established rules that bar undocumented students from taking some some federally funded college-level classes through their high schools. The move raises questions about what counts as a K-12 education in an age of dual enrollment, early college offerings, and career education pathways. Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum digs into the details.