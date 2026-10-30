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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana! This is the time of year that I hear the final boss music start playing faster. It’s nearly Election Day, and right after that, we start talking about the start of the legislative session.

At yesterday’s IPEC meeting, it seemed board members and staff felt the pressure was on as well, with Executive Director Karega Rausch warning of serious consequences if the referendum doesn’t pass. The board also contracted with Policy Analytics to analyze the impact of potential property tax bills coming up in the 2027 session.

More on that below. And as always, reach me with your comments and questions at [email protected].

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Local News

IPEC executive director highlights risk of state takeover of IPS if voters reject tax measure

IPEC executive director highlights risk of state takeover of IPS if voters reject tax measure

As Indianapolis voters weigh a $95 million property tax referendum for Indianapolis schools, IPEC’s board approved a $3.2 million budget and a contract with Policy Analytics.

Around Chalkbeat

Tennessee should increase funding for economically disadvantaged students, key committee says

Tennessee should increase funding for economically disadvantaged students, key committee says

Tennessee education advocates have long warned the state is undercounting economically disadvantaged students by not including Medicaid data.
Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Linda McMahon says federal power has undermined American schools. A look at U.S. education history reveals a more complicated story of progress and recent decline.
Dozens of small NYC high schools share buildings. Why don’t more share resources?

Dozens of small NYC high schools share buildings. Why don’t more share resources?

Scores of tiny high schools share buildings. Amid declining enrollment, educators are urging Chancellor Kamar Samuels to help co-located schools share resources.

What We’re Reading

IPS educator to help develop education resources on White House history, WISH-TV

39 meta-analyses, 39 positive findings: An audit finds serious flaws in research on AI in education, Hechinger Report

Eastsiders can learn more about Warren Central at upcoming open house, Mirror Indy

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