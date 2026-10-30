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Hello from Aleks at Chalkbeat Indiana! This is the time of year that I hear the final boss music start playing faster. It’s nearly Election Day, and right after that, we start talking about the start of the legislative session.

At yesterday’s IPEC meeting, it seemed board members and staff felt the pressure was on as well, with Executive Director Karega Rausch warning of serious consequences if the referendum doesn’t pass. The board also contracted with Policy Analytics to analyze the impact of potential property tax bills coming up in the 2027 session.