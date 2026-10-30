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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Enrollment among older adults in Colorado’s public two-year college system appears to be rebounding. And AI disruptions, healthcare job opportunities, and increased college support may be helping draw them back.

Also, Ideas Editor Matt Barnum has this story on why Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s interpretation of U.S. educational history is incomplete and simplistic.