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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Enrollment among older adults in Colorado’s public two-year college system appears to be rebounding. And AI disruptions, healthcare job opportunities, and increased college support may be helping draw them back.

Also, Ideas Editor Matt Barnum has this story on why Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s interpretation of U.S. educational history is incomplete and simplistic.

Thanks for reading. Reach us at [email protected].

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Local News

Older adults are enrolling at Colorado’s two-year colleges at a higher rate

Older adults are enrolling at Colorado’s two-year colleges at a higher rate

Enrollment increases among older adults at Colorado community colleges are likely because of several factors, including AI concerns and healthcare jobs.

Around Chalkbeat

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Was American education ever great? What Linda McMahon gets wrong about the past

Linda McMahon says federal power has undermined American schools. A look at U.S. education history reveals a more complicated story of progress and recent decline.
Tennessee should increase funding for economically disadvantaged students, key committee says

Tennessee should increase funding for economically disadvantaged students, key committee says

Tennessee education advocates have long warned the state is undercounting economically disadvantaged students by not including Medicaid data.
IPEC executive director highlights risk of state takeover of IPS if voters reject tax measure

IPEC executive director highlights risk of state takeover of IPS if voters reject tax measure

As Indianapolis voters weigh a $95 million property tax referendum for Indianapolis schools, IPEC’s board approved a $3.2 million budget and a contract with Policy Analytics.

What We’re Reading

Durango School District shares high performance markers, future goals, The Durango Herald

Colorado River BOCES begins comprehensive facility review of Yampah Mountain High School, Glenwood Springs Post Independent

8 things to know about the dueling state income tax measures: Amendment 87 and Proposition 136, Colorado Public Radio

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