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Good morning. This is Jason Gonzales with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Enrollment among older adults in Colorado’s public two-year college system appears to be rebounding. And AI disruptions, healthcare job opportunities, and increased college support may be helping draw them back.
Also, Ideas Editor Matt Barnum has this story on why Education Secretary Linda McMahon’s interpretation of U.S. educational history is incomplete and simplistic.
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Local News
Older adults are enrolling at Colorado’s two-year colleges at a higher rate
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What We’re Reading
Durango School District shares high performance markers, future goals, The Durango Herald
Colorado River BOCES begins comprehensive facility review of Yampah Mountain High School, Glenwood Springs Post Independent
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