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Good morning! Alex here.
The Education Department has officially proposed closing two small Harlem campuses, including the city’s smallest middle school. They represent the first formal closure proposals this academic year under Mayor Zohran Mamdani as city officials grapple with a growing crisis of underenrolled schools.
Officials are also proposing to move an Upper West Side campus that fought off a different relocation plan last school year.
Read more about the city’s plans in today’s top story.
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