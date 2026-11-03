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Good morning! Alex here.

The Education Department has officially proposed closing two small Harlem campuses, including the city’s smallest middle school. They represent the first formal closure proposals this academic year under Mayor Zohran Mamdani as city officials grapple with a growing crisis of underenrolled schools.

Officials are also proposing to move an Upper West Side campus that fought off a different relocation plan last school year.

Read more about the city’s plans in today’s top story.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

NYC proposes closing 2 tiny Harlem schools and moving popular Upper West Side middle school

NYC proposes closing 2 tiny Harlem schools and moving popular Upper West Side middle school

NYC officials propose closing two underenrolled Harlem schools and relocating The Center School on the Upper West Side. The plans face a December vote.

Around Chalkbeat

Where do Chicago school board candidates go for pizza? Here’s what they told us.

Where do Chicago school board candidates go for pizza? Here’s what they told us.

Before election night for the 2026 midterms, Chalkbeat asked Chicago school board candidates where the best pizza in the city is.
Education looms large for the next governor. How will Benson or James address funding?

Education looms large for the next governor. How will Benson or James address funding?

Michigan students have fallen behind on reading and math, making education — including how schools are funded — a pivotal issue in the governor’s race.

What We’re Reading

N.Y.C. Schools Are Deeply Segregated. These Students Demand Change. New York Times

NYC's school PTA fundraising gap is growing, mirroring broader racial disparities, Gothamist

NYPD wants info from schools after 15-year-old Bronx boy shot and killed, Gothamist

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