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Good morning! Alex here with Chalkbeat New York.

City officials are no longer allowing students to browse YouTube on school-issued devices under a new policy that took effect this school year, though teachers may still assign specific YouTube videos for class.

The tighter restrictions come as schools are navigating a slew of new rules on technology tools and AI use in classrooms. Read more in today’s top story.

Also in today’s roundup, hear from an educator who won a $200,000 prize for her work making financial literacy instruction accessible in more than 30 schools across the city.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows

NYC schools restrict student YouTube access as tech backlash grows

NYC is restricting student access to YouTube on school devices, adding to new limits on screen time and generative AI in public schools.
Meet the 23-year-old Bed-Stuy native who won a $200,000 David Prize for teaching kids money skills

Meet the 23-year-old Bed-Stuy native who won a $200,000 David Prize for teaching kids money skills

Bed-Stuy native Aaliyah Duah won a $200,000 David Prize for Financial Revolutionn, her program teaching NYC students relatable money management, credit, and investing skills.

Around Chalkbeat

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Q&A: Why teacher pay stagnated, while school spending rose

Public schools are spending more per student, but teacher pay has not kept pace. Districts have instead expanded staffing.
Memphis schools lost more than 2,000 students this year, early data shows

Memphis schools lost more than 2,000 students this year, early data shows

Memphis-Shelby County Schools lost over 9% of its students in the past decade, according to state data.

What We’re Reading

NYC student screen-time restrictions don’t go far enough: Council members, Daily News

Student Newspapers Impart Critical Skills. The Nation Needs More of Them, The 74 (Opinion)

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