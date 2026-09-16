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Good morning! Alex here with Chalkbeat New York.

City officials are no longer allowing students to browse YouTube on school-issued devices under a new policy that took effect this school year, though teachers may still assign specific YouTube videos for class.

The tighter restrictions come as schools are navigating a slew of new rules on technology tools and AI use in classrooms. Read more in today’s top story.