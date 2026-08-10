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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
When literacy test scores jumped seven percentage points last year compared with 2024, New York City officials took a victory lap, crediting the literacy curriculum overhaul launched by former Mayor Eric Adams. One year later, those gains have almost vanished, new test score data released Friday showed.
Overall, literacy proficiency dropped 6 percentage points — including a staggering 14 point decline for third graders. The swings are so dramatic that some education advocates worried about flaws in the test design or scoring have called for an audit of the last three years of testing data. Today’s top story has more.
What do you make of this year’s results? Let us know at [email protected].
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Local News
NYC reading scores sink, with third grade proficiency falling 14 points
NYC students’ reading proficiency fell 6 percentage points in grades 3-8, with steeper drops in early grades, as officials investigate dramatic swings in state test scores.
Around Chalkbeat
Despite state funding increase, gap to adequately fund schools widens in most Illinois districts
Chicago Public Schools and other Illinois school districts will receive state funding soon. ISBE’s calculation for CPS highlights risk by school board in budget vote.
Colorado public colleges and universities try to keep student services safe from budget ‘belt tightening’
The Trump administration’s cuts to research grants, long-term enrollment decline, and inflation are just three of many factors weighing on higher education institutions.
Voting records show IPS board candidate Lindsey Cornett did not meet requirement to run as a Democrat
Marion County Board of Voters Registration records show Cornett voted in only one Indiana Democratic primary. Election officials must decide what that means for her candidacy.
What We’re Reading
Chemical fumes linger inside NYC grade school near Brooklyn’s toxic Gowanus Canal — after two-year state fix fails, New York Post