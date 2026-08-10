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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

When literacy test scores jumped seven percentage points last year compared with 2024, New York City officials took a victory lap, crediting the literacy curriculum overhaul launched by former Mayor Eric Adams. One year later, those gains have almost vanished, new test score data released Friday showed.

Overall, literacy proficiency dropped 6 percentage points — including a staggering 14 point decline for third graders. The swings are so dramatic that some education advocates worried about flaws in the test design or scoring have called for an audit of the last three years of testing data. Today’s top story has more.