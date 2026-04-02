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Good morning! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

Parents of young kids in New York City have long known that finding child care can feel like searching in the dark. Information about programs is fragmented between different websites. It’s difficult to parse programs’ different eligibility requirements, much less find out about their prices and open seats. Some aren’t listed online at all.

That’s what city officials are trying to fix with a new map and directory launched today that brings some of that information into one place. Today’s top story has more on the city’s new tool.