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Good morning! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Parents of young kids in New York City have long known that finding child care can feel like searching in the dark. Information about programs is fragmented between different websites. It’s difficult to parse programs’ different eligibility requirements, much less find out about their prices and open seats. Some aren’t listed online at all.
That’s what city officials are trying to fix with a new map and directory launched today that brings some of that information into one place. Today’s top story has more on the city’s new tool.
Let us know what you think, and what else you think the city can do to make it easier for families to enroll in child care, at [email protected].
Local News
Mamdani rolls out first-ever citywide directory for NYC child care options
In an effort to close the information gap for families seeking child care, the Mayor’s Office of Child Care launched the NYC Child Care Hub, a new directory and map lookup of all child care programs in the city.
Around Chalkbeat
Dozens of officials call for more Latino representation in Chicago Public Schools’ leadership
The demand from local officials and organizations came after people shared concerns last month about the lack of Latino CEO finalists.
The Detroit school district’s latest tactic to boost enrollment: student influencers
To fight shrinking enrollment, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is considering hiring student influencers and parent ambassadors to help market public schools.
State of the City: Mayor Ras Baraka celebrated Newark’s progress on education but challenges remain
Baraka highlighted the city’s public school progress under local control but one thing he didn’t share was the data that shows students are still struggling.
What We’re Reading
‘Juans, Josés and Marias’: Flushing High School principal under fire after her coach makes racist comments to students, QNS
Thumbnail image is a screengrab of the NYC.gov website.