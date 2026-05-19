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Good morning! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
New York City’s yellow school bus system now costs more than $2 billion a year to operate — nearly $14,000 per rider — for results parents say still fall far short. Officials have made many promises over the years about improving service, and they’re now making two more: scorecards to offer parents better performance data on the private bus companies that contract with the city, and the rollout of a long-delayed software upgrade to improve bus routing. But parents and long-time school bus watchers are skeptical these efforts will move the needle, and some want more aggressive changes. Today’s top story has more.
What do you think of the changes? How do you think the city should improve yellow bus service? Let us know at [email protected].
Local News
NYC promises new scorecards and more efficient routes for dysfunctional school bus system
NYC plans to deploy long-promised routing software and vendor scorecards after years of school bus delays, missed pickups, and long rides affecting students with disabilities.
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I lead a Jewish school. Mamdani’s first veto is astonishing., Washington Post (Opinion)
Thumbnail image by David Handschuh for Chalkbeat