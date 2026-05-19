New York City’s yellow school bus system now costs more than $2 billion a year to operate — nearly $14,000 per rider — for results parents say still fall far short. Officials have made many promises over the years about improving service, and they’re now making two more: scorecards to offer parents better performance data on the private bus companies that contract with the city, and the rollout of a long-delayed software upgrade to improve bus routing. But parents and long-time school bus watchers are skeptical these efforts will move the needle, and some want more aggressive changes. Today’s top story has more.